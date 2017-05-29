Kellogg Company (K) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Kellogg posted an earnings beat in the first quarter on huge cost savings and a tax benefit. However, sales fell short of expectations owing to industry-wide soft consumption trends for packaged food items. Kellogg’s total sales decreased 4.1% (4.4% organically), marking the ninth straight quarter of revenue decline. The weakness can be traced back to soft consumer demand across most parts of North America and Europe, abnormal decline in consumption in January/February and trade reductions. However, cost savings from its Project K and Zero-Based Budgeting (ZBB) have been supporting renovation, innovation, brand support and margins. Kellogg remains on track to achieve its 2018 profit-margin goal of 18%. Although the company maintained it 2017 earnings guidance, it lowered its sales outlook for the year. Cost savings are providing support for margin expansion, but a weak top line is limiting Kellogg’s ability to leverage it.”

Get Kellogg Company alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kellogg Company from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Kellogg Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Kellogg Company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered their price target on Kellogg Company from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $78.00 price target on Kellogg Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.33.

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) traded down 0.08% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313,136 shares. Kellogg Company has a 12-month low of $68.67 and a 12-month high of $87.16. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.91.

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Kellogg Company had a return on equity of 66.33% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg Company will post $3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Kellogg Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Kellogg Company (K) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/kellogg-company-k-upgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In related news, Director James M. Jenness sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $4,974,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Kellogg Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 53,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg Company by 67.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 43,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 17,597 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg Company by 10.0% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 47,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg Company during the third quarter worth about $35,734,000. Finally, Natixis Asset Management raised its position in shares of Kellogg Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Asset Management now owns 63,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Company Profile

Kellogg Company is a manufacturer and marketer of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The Company’s principal products are ready-to-eat cereals and convenience foods, such as cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, fruit-flavored snacks, frozen waffles and veggie foods.

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.