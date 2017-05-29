Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, May 5th.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TGH. SunTrust Banks, Inc. lifted their target price on Textainer Group Holdings Limited from $9.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textainer Group Holdings Limited from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen and Company upgraded Textainer Group Holdings Limited from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) traded up 0.89% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,790 shares. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $17.60. The firm’s market cap is $644.61 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.28.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.15 million. Textainer Group Holdings Limited had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post $0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGH. Allianz Asset Management AG boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 79,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 7,259 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 93,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited during the fourth quarter worth about $516,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited by 12.3% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 530,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 58,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group Holdings Limited

Textainer Group Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company is involved in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers. The Company operates in three segments: Container Ownership, which owns containers; Container Management, which manages containers on behalf of affiliated and unaffiliated container investors, and provides acquisition, management and disposal services, and total managed containers, and Container Resale, which sells containers from its fleet when they reach the end of their useful lives in marine service, and also purchases and leases or resells containers from shipping line customers, container traders and other sellers of containers.

