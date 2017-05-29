Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 720 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (EQIX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 1.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Equinix by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) traded down 0.84% on Monday, hitting $441.22. The stock had a trading volume of 296,838 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.94 and a beta of 0.73. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $314.55 and a 52 week high of $446.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $419.15 and a 200 day moving average of $381.44.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $949.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.89 million. Equinix had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 2.23%. Equinix’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post $4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Equinix’s payout ratio is 648.15%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $435.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. FBN Securities boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.15.

In related news, COO Charles J. Meyers sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.98, for a total transaction of $75,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,019.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles J. Meyers sold 154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.66, for a total value of $65,705.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,078.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,956 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,144 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix, Inc (Equinix) connects businesses with partners and customers worldwide through a global platform of data centers. The Company connects approximately 4000 customers, across the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific. Platform Equinix combines international business exchange (IBX) data centers, a global footprint and ecosystems.

