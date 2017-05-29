Karp Capital Management Corp Purchases 91,010 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 893.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 91,010 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $10,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,621,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,196,046,000 after buying an additional 783,934 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 21.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,817,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $401,109,000 after buying an additional 673,343 shares in the last quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 8.3% in the first quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 2,781,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $292,264,000 after buying an additional 213,649 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 51.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,420,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $254,360,000 after buying an additional 820,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,178,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $206,477,000 after buying an additional 50,877 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) opened at 107.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.39. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $89.64 and a one year high of $113.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.55.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post $6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.93%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PPG shares. TheStreet raised PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.46.

PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes a range of coatings and specialty materials. The Company has three segments: Performance Coatings, Industrial Coatings and Glass. The Performance Coatings segment includes the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, architectural businesses. The Industrial Coatings segment includes the automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM), industrial coatings, packaging coatings, coatings services and specialty coatings and materials businesses.

