Karp Capital Management Corp Invests $2.757 Million in Stericycle Inc (SRCL)

Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Stericycle by 96.0% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 25,191 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in Stericycle by 48.1% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 5.5% in the first quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 77,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 768.6% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 59,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 52,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 64.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Stericycle had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $892.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRCL. Jefferies Group LLC set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc is a business-to-business services provider. The Company focuses on regulated and compliance solutions for healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses. The Company’s segments include Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RCS), Domestic Communication and Related Services (CRS), International RCS and All other.

