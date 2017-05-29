Kansas City Southern (KSU) Position Cut by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lowered its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,511,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,773,000 after buying an additional 258,635 shares in the last quarter. Highfields Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Highfields Capital Management LP now owns 1,620,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,457,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 17.7% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,310,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,332,000 after buying an additional 197,376 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,295,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,885,000 after buying an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,203,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,317,000 after buying an additional 34,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) opened at 95.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.10 and its 200 day moving average is $86.97. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $79.05 and a 52 week high of $100.69.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $609.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post $5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.80%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kansas City Southern (KSU) Position Cut by ING Groep NV” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/kansas-city-southern-ksu-stake-cut-by-ing-groep-nv-updated-updated.html.

A number of research firms recently commented on KSU. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc reduced their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen and Company raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.63.

In other news, Director Robert J. Druten sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $323,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern (KCS) is a holding company. The Company has domestic and international rail operations in North America that are focused on the north/south freight corridor connecting commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with industrial cities in Mexico. The Company’s subsidiaries include The Kansas City Southern Railway Company (KCSR) and Kansas City Southern de Mexico, SA de C.V.

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.