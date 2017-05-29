Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact KaloBios Pharmaceuticals (KBIO) Stock Price

Media stories about KaloBios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KBIO) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. KaloBios Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 100 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of KaloBios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KBIO) opened at 2.25 on Monday. KaloBios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08. The firm’s market cap is $33.70 million.

About KaloBios Pharmaceuticals

KaloBios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing medicines for patients with neglected and rare diseases, with an ancillary focus on pediatric conditions. The Company’s product candidate is benznidazole for the treatment of Chagas disease, a parasitic illness that can lead to long-term heart, intestinal and neurological problems.

