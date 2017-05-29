Insider Selling: FibroGen Inc (FGEN) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $54,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $986,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kalevi Kurkijarvi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 2,000 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $50,500.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 2,000 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $48,900.00.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.02 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 40.38% and a negative net margin of 45.93%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FGEN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter worth $111,000. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the third quarter worth $108,000. Airain ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter worth $236,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter worth $288,000. 47.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a science-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is roxadustat (FG-4592). It is also engaged in developing products, such as FG-6874, FG-3019 and FG-5200.

