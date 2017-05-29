K2M Group Holdings Inc (KTWO) Given a $26.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Analysts

K2M Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KTWO) received a $26.00 target price from investment analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KTWO. Zacks Investment Research raised K2M Group Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of K2M Group Holdings in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of K2M Group Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of K2M Group Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of K2M Group Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

K2M Group Holdings (NASDAQ:KTWO) opened at 22.60 on Wednesday. K2M Group Holdings has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $23.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.58. The stock’s market capitalization is $961.77 million.

K2M Group Holdings (NASDAQ:KTWO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. K2M Group Holdings had a negative return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $61.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.10 million. Analysts expect that K2M Group Holdings will post ($0.80) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in K2M Group Holdings by 9.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,763 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in K2M Group Holdings during the first quarter worth $187,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in K2M Group Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in K2M Group Holdings during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in K2M Group Holdings during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

K2M Group Holdings Company Profile

K2M Group Holdings, Inc is a medical device company focused on designing, developing and commercializing spine and minimally invasive technologies and techniques. The Company’s solutions are focused on achieving three-dimensional Total Body Balance. Its spine products are used by spine surgeons to treat spinal pathologies, such as deformity (primarily scoliosis), trauma and tumor.

