K2 Principal Fund L.P. Reduces Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (LPX)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. decreased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 56.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 262,828 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 0.14% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,205,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,558,000 after buying an additional 305,393 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth $70,106,000. Stelliam Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Stelliam Investment Management LP now owns 2,065,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,438,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,686,000 after buying an additional 145,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1,064.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,278,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,204,000 after buying an additional 1,168,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) traded down 0.31% on Monday, reaching $22.58. 1,062,686 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $22.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.14. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $26.92.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $611 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post $1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is a manufacturer of building products. The Company’s products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures. The Company operates in four segments, which include North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Siding, Engineered Wood Products (EWP) and South America.

