K2 Principal Fund L.P. Purchases Shares of 42,812 Heritage Oaks Bancorp (HEOP)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Oaks Bancorp (NASDAQ:HEOP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,812 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in Heritage Oaks Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Heritage Oaks Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Heritage Oaks Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heritage Oaks Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Heritage Oaks Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heritage Oaks Bancorp (NASDAQ:HEOP) traded down 0.30% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.02. Heritage Oaks Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $14.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Oaks Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Heritage Oaks Bancorp Company Profile

Heritage Oaks Bancorp is a bank holding company for Heritage Oaks Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a community-oriented financial services company that provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses and consumers. As of December 31, 2016, its products and services were offered primarily through 12 retail branches located on the Central Coast of California, in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties and through other direct channels, including a loan production office in Ventura County.

