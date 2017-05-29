K2 Principal Fund L.P. Purchases Shares of 13,087 CEB Inc. (CEB)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CEB Inc. (NYSE:CEB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CEB by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,245,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,105,000 after buying an additional 536,001 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CEB by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,043,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,828,000 after buying an additional 262,312 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in CEB by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,599,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,946,000 after buying an additional 493,401 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in CEB by 0.5% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 955,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,111,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CEB by 32.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,179,000 after buying an additional 162,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

CEB Inc. (NYSE:CEB) traded down 0.13% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,454,325 shares. CEB Inc. has a one year low of $47.33 and a one year high of $79.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.29.

CEB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. downgraded CEB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $77.25 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded CEB from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.04.

About CEB

CEB Inc, formerly The Corporate Executive Board Company, is a member-based advisory company. The Company operates through two segments: SHL Talent Measurement and CEB. Its SHL Talent Measurement provides cloud-based solutions for talent assessment and talent mobility, and decision support, as well as professional services to support those solutions.

