K2 Principal Fund L.P. Acquires New Position in Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $102,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $122,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $164,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $197,000.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) traded down 0.31% on Monday, hitting $9.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,381,381 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.04. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $38.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is an internally-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of real estate assets. The Company owns apartment properties in geographic non-gateway markets.

