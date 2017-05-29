JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,600 ($20.81) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BRBY. BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,590 ($20.68) target price on shares of Burberry Group plc in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,615 ($21.01) target price on shares of Burberry Group plc in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on Burberry Group plc from GBX 1,290 ($16.78) to GBX 1,480 ($19.25) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group plc in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Burberry Group plc from GBX 1,075 ($13.98) to GBX 1,200 ($15.61) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,607.33 ($20.91).

Get Burberry Group plc alerts:

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) opened at 1778.8975 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,671.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,608.71. The stock’s market cap is GBX 7.74 billion. Burberry Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,039.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,838.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Burberry Group plc (BRBY)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/jpmorgan-chase-co-reaffirms-neutral-rating-for-burberry-group-plc-brby-updated.html.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a GBX 28.40 ($0.37) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Burberry Group plc’s previous dividend of $10.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th.

In other news, insider Julie Brown bought 9,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,725 ($22.44) per share, with a total value of £165,962.25 ($215,899.90).

Burberry Group plc Company Profile

Burberry Group plc is a manufacturer, wholesaler and retailer of luxury goods. The Company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. The Company’s segments include retail/wholesale and licensing. The Retail/wholesale segment is engaged in the sale of luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees, prestige department stores globally and multi-brand specialty accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.