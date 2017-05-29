JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $744.39 Million Position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,165,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 690,979 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $744,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $75,419,000. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 350.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,387,000 after buying an additional 1,114,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,741,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,188,000 after buying an additional 711,975 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4,869.2% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 547,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 536,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $24,587,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) traded down 0.75% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.12. 855,250 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.90 and its 200-day moving average is $54.21. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $57.82. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post $3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

AJG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc cut shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 20,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $1,140,879.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,961.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $439,364.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,732.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,940 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co and its subsidiaries are engaged in providing insurance brokerage and consulting services, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. The Company operates through three segments: brokerage, risk management and corporate.

