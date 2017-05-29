BNP Paribas SA (BNP) Given a €62.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) has been given a €62.00 ($69.66) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, May 4th. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BNP. Citigroup Inc set a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective on BNP Paribas SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €77.00 ($86.52) target price on BNP Paribas SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Jefferies Group LLC set a €67.20 ($75.51) target price on BNP Paribas SA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €65.00 ($73.03) target price on BNP Paribas SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, S&P Global set a €70.00 ($78.65) target price on BNP Paribas SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €65.20 ($73.25).

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) traded down 0.26% during trading on Thursday, reaching €66.39. 3,753,319 shares of the company were exchanged. BNP Paribas SA has a one year low of €35.27 and a one year high of €68.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €63.99 and its 200-day moving average price is €60.08.

BNP Paribas SA Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA is a France-based company engaged in the financial industry. The Company provides banking and financial services. The Company operates in two divisions: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking (CIB). The Retail Banking and Services division includes retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and abroad.

