Insider Buying: JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc (JAI) Insider Purchases 136 Shares of Stock

JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc (LON:JAI) insider Ronald Gould bought 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 313 ($4.02) per share, for a total transaction of £425.68 ($546.80).

On Tuesday, May 16th, Ronald Gould bought 39 shares of JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.08) per share, for a total transaction of £124.02 ($159.31).

On Tuesday, April 18th, Ronald Gould bought 41 shares of JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 307 ($3.94) per share, for a total transaction of £125.87 ($161.68).

On Thursday, March 16th, Ronald Gould bought 40 shares of JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 307 ($3.94) per share, for a total transaction of £122.80 ($157.74).

On Thursday, February 16th, Ronald Gould purchased 45 shares of JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.73) per share, for a total transaction of £130.50 ($167.63).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%.

About JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s objective is to provide capital growth, primarily from investing in equities quoted on the stock markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The Company also has the ability to use gearing up to a level of 20% of net assets.

