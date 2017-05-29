Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Getting Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) have been trending positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Jones Lang LaSalle earned a news sentiment score of 0.35 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 64 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) traded down 0.02% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.52. The company had a trading volume of 155,246 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.67. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $126.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post $7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Jones Lang LaSalle’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s payout ratio is 9.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JLL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Friday, March 3rd. William Blair raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In related news, Director Sheila A. Penrose sold 1,000 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $115,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,847 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,897.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) is a financial and professional services company specializing in real estate. The Company operates through four business segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and LaSalle. It offers integrated services on a local, regional and global basis to owner, occupier, investor and developer clients.

