Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $1.13 Million Position in Westar Energy Inc (WR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Westar Energy Inc (NYSE:WR) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Westar Energy were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Westar Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 65,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Westar Energy during the first quarter worth about $218,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Westar Energy during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Westar Energy during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Westar Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westar Energy Inc (NYSE:WR) traded up 0.09% during trading on Monday, reaching $52.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,475 shares. Westar Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $57.50. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.62 and a 200 day moving average of $54.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Westar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd.

In related news, SVP Jerl L. Banning sold 1,850 shares of Westar Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $101,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Westar Energy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc is an electric utility. The Company provides electric generation, transmission and distribution services. The Company provides these services in central and northeastern Kansas, including the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina and Hutchinson. Its subsidiary, Kansas Gas and Electric Company (KGE), provides these services in south-central and southeastern Kansas, including the city of Wichita.

