Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:FC) Director Jonathon Mair sold 3,600 shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.34, for a total transaction of C$48,024.00.

Jonathon Mair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 24th, Jonathon Mair sold 1,000 shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total transaction of C$13,300.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Jonathon Mair sold 2,900 shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.19, for a total transaction of C$38,251.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Jonathon Mair sold 3,000 shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total transaction of C$39,900.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Jonathon Mair sold 3,500 shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.38, for a total transaction of C$46,830.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp (FC) Director Jonathon Mair Sells 3,600 Shares” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/jonathon-mair-sells-3600-shares-of-firm-capital-mortgage-investment-corp-fc-stock-updated.html.

Separately, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp Company Profile

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation is a Canada-based mortgage investment company. The Company is a non-bank lender that finances a range of properties, which include residential houses, small multi-family residential properties consisting of approximately six units, residential apartment buildings, mixed-use residential apartments and store-front properties, investment properties, land and development sites, and development and construction projects.

