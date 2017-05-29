Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp (FC) Director Jonathon Mair Sells 3,600 Shares

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:FC) Director Jonathon Mair sold 3,600 shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.34, for a total transaction of C$48,024.00.
Jonathon Mair also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 24th, Jonathon Mair sold 1,000 shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total transaction of C$13,300.00.
- On Friday, May 19th, Jonathon Mair sold 2,900 shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.19, for a total transaction of C$38,251.00.
- On Tuesday, May 23rd, Jonathon Mair sold 3,000 shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total transaction of C$39,900.00.
- On Monday, May 15th, Jonathon Mair sold 3,500 shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.38, for a total transaction of C$46,830.00.
Separately, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp Company Profile
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation is a Canada-based mortgage investment company. The Company is a non-bank lender that finances a range of properties, which include residential houses, small multi-family residential properties consisting of approximately six units, residential apartment buildings, mixed-use residential apartments and store-front properties, investment properties, land and development sites, and development and construction projects.
