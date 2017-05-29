Insider Buying: A.G. Barr plc (BAG) Insider Purchases 23 Shares of Stock

A.G. Barr plc (LON:BAG) insider Jonathan David Kemp bought 23 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 646 ($8.40) per share, for a total transaction of £148.58 ($193.29).

Jonathan David Kemp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Jonathan David Kemp sold 4,000 shares of A.G. Barr plc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 582 ($7.57), for a total transaction of £23,280 ($30,284.90).

On Tuesday, March 7th, Jonathan David Kemp purchased 27 shares of A.G. Barr plc stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 558 ($7.26) per share, for a total transaction of £150.66 ($195.99).

Shares of A.G. Barr plc (LON:BAG) opened at 657.346191 on Monday. A.G. Barr plc has a one year low of GBX 455.30 and a one year high of GBX 661.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 634.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 546.01. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 760.32 million.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.87 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from A.G. Barr plc’s previous dividend of $3.53. This represents a yield of 1.91%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BAG shares. Numis Securities Ltd increased their price target on shares of A.G. Barr plc from GBX 575 ($7.48) to GBX 652 ($8.48) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Investec reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.33) price target on shares of A.G. Barr plc in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.48) target price (up from GBX 550 ($7.15)) on shares of A.G. Barr plc in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Whitman Howard restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.81) target price on shares of A.G. Barr plc in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of A.G. Barr plc to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 425 ($5.53) to GBX 538 ($7.00) in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 563.89 ($7.34).

About A.G. Barr plc

A.G. BARR p.l.c. is a United Kingdom-based company, which is involved in soft drinks business. The Company’s segments include carbonates, still drinks and water, and other. Its other segment includes Funkin cocktail solutions, vending machines, ice-cream and other soft drink related items, such as water cups.

