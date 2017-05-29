Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share’s (JCI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Cowen and Company

Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:JCI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cowen and Company in a research note issued on Friday, May 19th. They presently have a $52.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Cowen and Company’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in a report on Sunday, February 5th. HSBC Holdings plc began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

Get Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share alerts:

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:JCI) traded down 0.31% during trading on Friday, hitting $42.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,261,466 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $39.43 billion. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share has a 52 week low of $39.16 and a 52 week high of $48.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.55.

Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share will post $2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share’s (JCI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Cowen and Company” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/johnson-controls-international-plc-ordinary-share-jci-receives-outperform-rating-from-cowen-and-company-updated.html.

In related news, CEO Alex A. Molinaroli sold 6,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $265,816.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,296,407 shares in the company, valued at $54,397,237.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share by 15.3% in the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 8,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share during the third quarter worth about $1,511,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share during the third quarter valued at $710,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share during the third quarter valued at $2,182,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 67,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share Company Profile

Johnson Controls, Inc is a technology company. The Company provides products, services and solutions to optimize energy and operational efficiencies of buildings; lead-acid automotive batteries and advanced batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles, and seating and interior systems for automobiles. The Company operates in two segments: Building Efficiency and Power Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.