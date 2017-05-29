Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share’s (JCI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Cowen and Company

Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:JCI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cowen and Company in a research note issued on Friday, May 19th. They presently have a $52.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Cowen and Company’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.72% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in a report on Sunday, February 5th. HSBC Holdings plc began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.
Shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:JCI) traded down 0.31% during trading on Friday, hitting $42.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,261,466 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $39.43 billion. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share has a 52 week low of $39.16 and a 52 week high of $48.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.55.
Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share will post $2.63 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CEO Alex A. Molinaroli sold 6,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $265,816.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,296,407 shares in the company, valued at $54,397,237.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share by 15.3% in the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 8,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share during the third quarter worth about $1,511,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share during the third quarter valued at $710,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share during the third quarter valued at $2,182,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 67,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.
Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share Company Profile
Johnson Controls, Inc is a technology company. The Company provides products, services and solutions to optimize energy and operational efficiencies of buildings; lead-acid automotive batteries and advanced batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles, and seating and interior systems for automobiles. The Company operates in two segments: Building Efficiency and Power Solutions.
