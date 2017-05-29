Jody L. Lomeo Buys 500 Shares of Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN) Stock

Evans Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBN) Director Jody L. Lomeo bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Evans Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ EVBN) traded down 0.25% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.50. 4,150 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $187.68 million and a P/E ratio of 18.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average of $36.48. Evans Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $42.58.

Evans Bancorp (NASDAQ:EVBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.17 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Evans Bancorp Inc. will post $2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries, such as Evans Bank, N.A. (the Bank), which provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York, and Evans National Financial Services, LLC (ENFS), which hold interests in The Evans Agency, LLC (TEA), which sells various premium-based insurance policies on a commission basis.

