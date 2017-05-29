Tailored Brands’ (TLRD) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Tailored Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRD) in a report published on Friday, May 5th. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Johnson Rice upgraded Tailored Brands from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Tailored Brands from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho cut Tailored Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tailored Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wunderlich reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tailored Brands in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tailored Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Tailored Brands (NASDAQ:TLRD) traded up 1.08% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,405,429 shares. The firm has a market cap of $502.95 million and a PE ratio of 20.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average is $18.31. Tailored Brands has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $28.76.

Tailored Brands (NASDAQ:TLRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $793 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.36 million. Tailored Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tailored Brands will post $1.80 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Eminence Capital, Lp sold 7,256,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $88,531,471.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 2.2% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 25.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 56.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

About Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands, Inc is a holding company of The Men’s Wearhouse, Inc The Company is a specialty apparel retailer offering suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, business casual, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes and accessories for men and tuxedo and suit rental product. It operates through two segments: Retail and Corporate Apparel.

