Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $26.00. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Johnson Rice downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) opened at 19.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.70. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $31.79.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post $1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 177.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 13,384 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 7.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc is a family footwear retailer. The Company’s primary activity is the sale of footwear and related products through its retail stores in approximately 30 states within the continental United States and in Puerto Rico. It also offers online shopping on its e-commerce site at www.shoecarnival.com.

