Jefferies Group LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Packaging Corp Of America (PKG)

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research note issued on Saturday, April 29th. They currently have a $114.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $107.00. Jefferies Group LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.57% from the stock’s current price.

PKG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc upped their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America Corp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays PLC cut Packaging Corp Of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Corp Of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) opened at 102.18 on Friday. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12-month low of $62.41 and a 12-month high of $103.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.84.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post $5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is 53.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 8,719.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,344,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,607,000 after buying an additional 13,193,032 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 2,657.5% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,378,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,319,000 after buying an additional 1,328,725 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter worth about $97,143,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter worth about $76,763,000. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 464.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 556,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,223,000 after buying an additional 458,159 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America (PCA) is a producer of containerboard products and uncoated freesheet. The Company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment produces a range of corrugated packaging products. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers and pressure sensitive papers.

