Lumentum Holdings’ (LITE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) in a research report released on Monday, May 15th, StockTargetPrices.com reports. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $62.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LITE. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $53.50 target price on shares of Lumentum Holdings in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $57.50 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Lumentum Holdings in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Lumentum Holdings in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum Holdings in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Shares of Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) traded up 3.63% during trading on Monday, hitting $58.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711,625 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $3.58 billion. Lumentum Holdings has a 52 week low of $22.04 and a 52 week high of $59.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.36.

Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.22 million. Lumentum Holdings had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings will post $1.90 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 1,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $63,092.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,341,443.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $46,810.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,881,803.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,813 shares of company stock valued at $648,776 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Lumentum Holdings by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 85,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in Lumentum Holdings during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,856,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum Holdings during the first quarter worth about $51,341,000. Kayak Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Lumentum Holdings by 9.6% in the first quarter. Kayak Investment Partners LLC now owns 127,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum Holdings during the first quarter worth about $938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc is a provider of optical and photonic products for a range of end market applications, including data communications (Datacom) and telecommunications (Telecom) networking and commercial lasers (commercial lasers) for manufacturing, inspection and life-science applications. The Company operates in two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers).

