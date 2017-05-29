Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Envision Healthcare Co. (EVHC)

Envision Healthcare Co. (NYSE:EVHC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. They presently have a $71.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.67% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Envision Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Envision Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet lowered Envision Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Envision Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Envision Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.
Shares of Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) opened at 55.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is $6.41 billion. Envision Healthcare has a one year low of $53.12 and a one year high of $85.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.98 and a 200 day moving average of $64.09.
Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Envision Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 6.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Envision Healthcare will post $1.40 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director John Thomas Gawaluck acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.65 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $280,305 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envision Healthcare by 7.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Envision Healthcare by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 380,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envision Healthcare by 4.8% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Envision Healthcare by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 399,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Envision Healthcare by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,925,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,697,000 after buying an additional 58,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.
About Envision Healthcare
Envision Healthcare Holdings, Inc, formerly CDRT Holding Corporation, is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, provides physician-led medical services in the United States. It operates in two segments: EmCare Holdings, Inc (EmCare) and American Medical Response, Inc (AMR). Its EmCare segment is a provider of integrated facility-based and post-acute care physician services to healthcare facilities in the United States.
