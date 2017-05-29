New York Times Co (NYT) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Jefferies Group LLC

New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Group LLC from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, May 4th. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NYT. TheStreet raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Singular Research assumed coverage on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $7.80 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

Shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT) opened at 17.25 on Thursday. New York Times has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.33.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.62 million. New York Times had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that New York Times will post $0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYT. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 263,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 18.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 818,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,778,000 after buying an additional 128,440 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 55,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 262,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,442,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,987,000 after buying an additional 344,620 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company is a media company focused on creating, collecting and distributing news and information. The Company’s principal business consists of distributing content generated by its newsroom through its print, Web and mobile platforms. In addition, it distributes selected content on third-party platforms.

