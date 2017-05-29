Jefferies Group LLC Analysts Give Roche Holding Ltd. (ROG) a CHF 305 Price Target

Roche Holding Ltd. (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 305 price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche Holding in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a CHF 335 price objective on Roche Holding and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 290 price objective on Roche Holding and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a CHF 320 price objective on Roche Holding and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 312.50.
Roche Holding Company Profile
Roche Holding AG (Roche) is a research-based healthcare company. The Company’s operating businesses are organized into two divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceuticals Division consists of two business segments: Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chugai. The Diagnostics Division consists of four business areas: Diabetes Care, Molecular Diagnostics, Professional Diagnostics and Tissue Diagnostics.
