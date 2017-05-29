FY2019 EPS Estimates for Monster Beverage Co. (MNST) Boosted by Jefferies Group

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) – Jefferies Group boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Monster Beverage in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.03. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $59.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Vetr upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.90 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.49.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) traded up 2.1788% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.8299. 837,428 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.93. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.5104 and a beta of 0.77. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $55.50.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $742.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 59.0% in the first quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $601,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 9.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 8.2% in the first quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 42,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 6.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 866,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,998,000 after buying an additional 51,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark J. Hall sold 93,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $4,289,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 866,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,977,184.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold C. Taber, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $706,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,647.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 595,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,586,110 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company. The Company develop, market, sell and distribute alternative beverage category beverages under the brand names of Monster Energy, Monster Rehab, Monster Energy Extra Strength Nitrous Technology, Java Monster, X-Presso Monster, Muscle Monster, Punch Monster, Hansen’s, Hansen’s Natural Cane Soda, Junior Juice, Blue Sky, Hubert’s, Worx Energy and Peace Tea.

