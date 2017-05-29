Jefferies Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group decreased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cogent Communications Holdings in a research note issued on Friday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst S. Goldman now expects that the technology company will earn $0.75 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. Jefferies Group has a “Positive” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

CCOI has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Communications Holdings in a report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Communications Holdings in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications Holdings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cogent Communications Holdings in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications Holdings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.79.

Cogent Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CCOI) traded up 1.31% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.70. The company had a trading volume of 226,442 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.22. Cogent Communications Holdings has a 1-year low of $34.23 and a 1-year high of $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 113.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Cogent Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $117.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.02 million. Cogent Communications Holdings had a negative return on equity of 53.79% and a net margin of 3.10%. Cogent Communications Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cogent Communications Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 516.13%.

In related news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $41,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,619 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,051 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Cogent Communications Holdings by 32.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Cogent Communications Holdings by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,019,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,542,000 after buying an additional 23,587 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Cogent Communications Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $8,095,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Cogent Communications Holdings by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,910,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,131,000 after buying an additional 134,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $1,032,000. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc is a facilities-based provider of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP), communications services. The Company’s network is specifically designed and optimized to transmit data using IP. The Company delivers its services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe and in Japan.

