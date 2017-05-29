Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – (JAZZ) Short Interest Update

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,317,273 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 1,392,707 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 751,756 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $176.00 target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $179.00 price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.64.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – (NASDAQ:JAZZ) traded down 0.62% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.11. The company had a trading volume of 291,235 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.35 and its 200 day moving average is $130.66. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $163.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $376.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.58 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 24.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – will post $11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – news, SVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $27,578.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,652.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Treacy sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $116,661.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,217 shares of company stock worth $7,709,933 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brave Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – by 540.0% in the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – by 43.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – during the first quarter worth about $215,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to meet unmet medical needs in neurology and psychiatry. As of December 31, 2009, the Company markets two products: Xyrem (sodium oxybate) for the treatment of both cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy; and Luvox CR (fluvoxamine maleate) for the treatment of both obsessive compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder.

