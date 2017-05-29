Jay C. Hoag Sells 6,769 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Director Jay C. Hoag sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $754,405.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Sunday. Vetr downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.98 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price (up previously from $109.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Hilliard Lyons lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.31.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 282,962 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,331,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in Electronic Arts by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 21,156 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Electronic Arts by 954.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 70,674 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after buying an additional 63,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at about $316,000.
Electronic Arts Company Profile
Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company’s games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed.
