Jay C. Hoag Sells 6,769 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Director Jay C. Hoag sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $754,405.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/jay-c-hoag-sells-6769-shares-of-electronic-arts-inc-ea-stock.html.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Sunday. Vetr downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.98 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price (up previously from $109.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Hilliard Lyons lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 282,962 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,331,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in Electronic Arts by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 21,156 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Electronic Arts by 954.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 70,674 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after buying an additional 63,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at about $316,000.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company’s games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed.

