Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc (JLT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc (LON:JLT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,118.43 ($14.37).

JLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc from GBX 1,070 ($13.74) to GBX 1,120 ($14.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. HSBC Holdings plc lifted their target price on Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc from GBX 1,105 ($14.19) to GBX 1,250 ($16.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Numis Securities Ltd downgraded Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.77) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Panmure Gordon reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,120 ($14.39) target price on shares of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

In related news, insider Annette Court acquired 1,000 shares of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,032 ($13.26) per share, with a total value of £10,320 ($13,256.26). Also, insider Mike Reynolds sold 4,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,144 ($14.69), for a total value of £47,624.72 ($61,174.98). Insiders bought 1,037 shares of company stock worth $1,073,597 over the last 90 days.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a GBX 20.60 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc’s previous dividend of $11.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc Company Profile

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc (JLT) is a provider of insurance, reinsurance and employee benefits related advice, brokerage and associated services. The Company operates through three segments: Risk & Insurance, Employee Benefits, and Head Office & Other operations. The Risk & Insurance segment consists of JLT’s global specialist, wholesale, reinsurance broking, personal lines, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) activities.

