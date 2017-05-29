Qorvo Inc (QRVO) VP James L. Klein Sells 6,424 Shares

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP James L. Klein sold 6,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $435,804.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) traded down 1.26% during trading on Monday, reaching $77.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,349,495 shares. The company’s market cap is $9.89 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.39. Qorvo Inc has a 12 month low of $48.28 and a 12 month high of $79.33.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $643 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.12 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 10.77%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post $5.60 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Benchmark Co. began coverage on Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Friday. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Qorvo by 49.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 16.7% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Qorvo by 46.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Qorvo by 145.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc is a provider of technologies and radio frequency (RF) solutions for mobile, infrastructure and defense and aerospace applications. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets its products to the United States and international original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and original design manufacturers (ODMs).

