Irving Magee Investment Management Maintains Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA)

Irving Magee Investment Management continued to hold its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,661 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Rush Enterprises comprises 1.9% of Irving Magee Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Irving Magee Investment Management owned 0.37% of Rush Enterprises worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $1,850,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 59,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) traded down 0.11% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.44. The company had a trading volume of 66,424 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.12. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $39.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average is $33.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Rush Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Rush Enterprises from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Rush Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $32,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc is an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services. The Company operates through the Truck Segment, which includes its operation of a regional network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the name Rush Truck Centers. Through its Rush Truck Centers, it offers services, including retail sales of new and used commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts sales, service and repair facilities, financing, leasing and rental, and insurance products.

