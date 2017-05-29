Irving Magee Investment Management Holds Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP)

Irving Magee Investment Management maintained its stake in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Koppers Holdings makes up about 2.2% of Irving Magee Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Irving Magee Investment Management owned about 0.66% of Koppers Holdings worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,110,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Koppers Holdings by 168.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 92,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 58,169 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koppers Holdings by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koppers Holdings by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after buying an additional 42,200 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) traded up 0.13% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.40. The company had a trading volume of 56,229 shares. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $778.14 million, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.88.

Koppers Holdings (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.33. Koppers Holdings had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 1,225.00%. The business had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Koppers Holdings’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post $2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Koppers Holdings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Koppers Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

In related news, SVP Thomas D. Loadman sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $151,637.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,794.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas D. Loadman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $389,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,238.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Koppers Holdings Inc is a global integrated provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. The Company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) and Performance Chemicals (PC). The RUPS business sells treated and untreated wood products, rail joint bars and services primarily to the railroad markets.

