Irving Magee Investment Management Has $4,043,000 Position in Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH)

Irving Magee Investment Management continued to hold its stake in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,639 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Irving Magee Investment Management owned 0.45% of Sonic Automotive worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 20.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) traded up 0.27% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 225,993 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.24. The stock has a market cap of $832.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.58. Sonic Automotive Inc has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $27.45.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sonic Automotive Inc will post $2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 10.93%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAH. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America Corp cut Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other news, Director R Eugene Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.51 per share, for a total transaction of $102,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,083.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider O Bruton Smith acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 578,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,650,869.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 124,273 shares of company stock worth $2,474,064. Corporate insiders own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc is an automotive retailer in the United States. The Company’s operating segments include Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. Its Franchised Dealerships segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles and buy and sell used vehicles, sell replacement parts, perform vehicle repair and maintenance services, and arrange finance and insurance products.

