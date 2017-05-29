Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.27). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.17% and a negative net margin of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

IRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.78.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, insider Halley E. Gilbert sold 37,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $626,198.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 132.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) traded down 0.37% on Monday, reaching $16.32. The company had a trading volume of 736,441 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.76. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $18.53. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.41 billion.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is advancing product opportunities in areas of unmet need, including irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS C), and chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC), hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout, uncontrolled gastroesophageal reflux disease (uncontrolled GERD), and vascular and fibrotic diseases.

