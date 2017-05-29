Invuity, Inc. (IVTY) Given Buy Rating at Northland Securities

Invuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVTY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Northland Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 73.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Invuity in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) traded down 2.60% on Tuesday, hitting $7.50. 29,845 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is $127.31 million. Invuity has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average is $7.32.

Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. Invuity had a negative net margin of 140.08% and a negative return on equity of 119.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invuity will post ($2.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Invuity news, Director Reza Zadno sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $36,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric W. Roberts purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $39,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,048.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $102,955 in the last ninety days. 13.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVTY. Interwest Venture Management Co. bought a new stake in Invuity during the fourth quarter worth about $6,212,000. Deerfield Management Co. boosted its stake in Invuity by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Co. now owns 1,690,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,720,000 after buying an additional 407,900 shares during the last quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invuity during the fourth quarter worth $2,268,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invuity during the third quarter worth $3,780,000. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Invuity by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 723,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 259,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

