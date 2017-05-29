InVitae Corp (NVTA) Posts Earnings Results

InVitae Corp (NASDAQ:NVTA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.1% on a year-over-year basis.

InVitae Corp (NASDAQ:NVTA) traded up 2.14% during trading on Monday, reaching $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 422,337 shares. InVitae Corp has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $11.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.18. The firm’s market capitalization is $363.90 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in InVitae Corp during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in InVitae Corp during the third quarter valued at $57,422,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in InVitae Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $879,000. State Street Corp increased its position in InVitae Corp by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 338,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 29,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in InVitae Corp during the first quarter valued at $564,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVTA. ValuEngine lowered InVitae Corp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Benchmark Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of InVitae Corp in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised InVitae Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.69.

InVitae Corp Company Profile

Invitae Corporation utilizes an integrated portfolio of laboratory processes, software tools and informatics capabilities to process deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA)-containing samples, analyze information about patient-specific genetic variation and generate test reports for clinicians and their patients.

