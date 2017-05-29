Nabors Industries Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 28,030 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,421% compared to the average daily volume of 1,843 call options.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $563 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.96 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.92%.

In other news, CFO William J. Restrepo bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $207,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 939,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,861,314.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 7,474.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,813,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,317,000 after buying an additional 24,486,309 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,565,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,929,000 after buying an additional 1,035,970 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,723,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,786,000 after buying an additional 1,053,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,787,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,552,000 after buying an additional 114,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,328,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,781,000 after buying an additional 575,547 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NBR. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $18.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. owns and operates a land-based drilling rig fleet. The Company is a provider of offshore platform drilling rigs in the United States and multiple international markets. The Company conducts its Drilling & Rig Services business through four segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling and Rig Services.

