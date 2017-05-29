Bgeo Group PLC (BGEO) Price Target Raised to GBX 400 at Investec

Bgeo Group PLC (LON:BGEO) had its price objective lifted by Investec from GBX 395 ($5.14) to GBX 400 ($5.20) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BGEO has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Group LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Bgeo Group PLC from GBX 435 ($5.66) to GBX 395 ($5.14) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.04) price objective on shares of Bgeo Group PLC in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd upgraded shares of Bgeo Group PLC to a buy rating and set a GBX 3,584 ($46.62) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,289.83 ($29.79).

Shares of Bgeo Group PLC (LON:BGEO) opened at 3740.36 on Monday. Bgeo Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 2,241.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 3,781.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.42 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,581.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,137.31.

In other Bgeo Group PLC news, insider Neil Janin bought 3,500 shares of Bgeo Group PLC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,059 ($39.79) per share, with a total value of £107,065 ($139,280.60).

Bgeo Group PLC Company Profile

BGEO Group PLC, formerly Bank of Georgia Holdings PLC, is a holding company of JSC Bank of Georgia. The Company operates through the segments, which include Banking Business and Investment Business. Its Banking business segment includes Retail Banking (RB), Corporate Banking (CB), Investment Management (IM), and other banking businesses, such as Property & Casualty (P&C) Insurance, Leasing, Payment Services and Banking operations in Belarus (BNB).

