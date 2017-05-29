Intuit Inc. (INTU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a $155.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Intuit reported encouraging third-quarter fiscal 2017 results. Its revenue performance improved on a year-over-year basis due to better-than-expected growth in QuickBooks Online. The company also issued encouraging earnings guidance for the fiscal fourth quarter and raised its fiscal 2017 guidance. We are positive about Intuit’s growing SMB exposure and believe that its strategic acquisitions will boost the segment. Increased adoption of its cloud-based services and products is another positive. The company has also restructured its business to focus on the QuickBooks services. It expects to continue investing in this portfolio, which might hurt its near-term profitability. Nonetheless, rising competition from payroll solution providers such as Paycom Software and Automatic Data Processing is a concern, especially considering the seasonality of Intuit’s tax business and the ongoing economic uncertainty.”

Get Intuit Inc. alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $111.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark Co. began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group AG raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upped their price target on Intuit from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.97.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) traded up 0.14% on Monday, reaching $138.56. 2,318,291 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.22 and a 200-day moving average of $119.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit has a 1-year low of $103.03 and a 1-year high of $140.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 82.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post $4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.27%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/intuit-inc-intu-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-buy.html.

In related news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 16,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $2,282,978.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,078.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 1,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total value of $222,181.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,573,318. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Intuit by 104.4% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 39.0% in the first quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Intuit by 3.8% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 46,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Intuit by 5.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 0.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc is a provider of business and financial management solutions for small businesses, consumers and accounting professionals. The Company operates through three segments: Small Business, Consumer Tax and ProConnect. The Small Business segment serves and advises small businesses and the accounting professionals, and includes QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, and payment processing solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.