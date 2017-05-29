Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees Holds Position in Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees continued to hold its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,984 shares of the software maker’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees’ holdings in Intuit were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intuit by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,235,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,287,722,000 after buying an additional 96,561 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,908,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,939,000 after buying an additional 121,305 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,036,000 after buying an additional 15,886 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,947,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,273,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,054,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) opened at 138.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.51. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.03 and a 1-year high of $140.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.03. Intuit had a return on equity of 82.77% and a net margin of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post $4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.27%.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $111.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.69.

In related news, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 3,742 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.23, for a total value of $468,610.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,412 shares in the company, valued at $552,514.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark J. Flournoy sold 8,651 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.24, for a total value of $1,083,451.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,563.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,573,318 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc is a provider of business and financial management solutions for small businesses, consumers and accounting professionals. The Company operates through three segments: Small Business, Consumer Tax and ProConnect. The Small Business segment serves and advises small businesses and the accounting professionals, and includes QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, and payment processing solutions.

