inTEST (INTT) Getting Very Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about inTEST (NYSEMKT:INTT) have trended very positive this week, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. inTEST earned a coverage optimism score of 0.56 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 84 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

inTEST (NYSEMKT:INTT) opened at 7.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $79.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11. inTEST has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $8.35.

inTEST (NYSEMKT:INTT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.18 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that inTEST will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alyn R. Holt sold 89,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $570,557.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyn R. Holt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,739 shares of company stock worth $2,430,032 in the last quarter.

inTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of thermal, mechanical and electrical products that are used by semiconductor manufacturers in conjunction with automated test equipment (ATE), in the testing of integrated circuit (ICs). The Company operates through three segments: Thermal Products, Mechanical Products and Electrical Products.

