Intersect ENT Inc (XENT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, “Intersect ENT, Inc. is a commercial drug-device company. The Company’s initial products, PROPEL and PROPEL mini, are drug-eluting implants for use in patients with chronic sinusitis. It offers products and therapies for ear, nose, and throat surgeons to improve treatment for their patients with chronic diseases. Intersect ENT, Inc. is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

XENT has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) opened at 25.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $723.62 million. Intersect ENT has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $25.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.05.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 35.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $20.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT will post ($0.74) EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Richard E. Kaufman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $457,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,169,681.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 81,250 shares of company stock worth $1,560,163 over the last three months. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XENT. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 386.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 331,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,258,000 after buying an additional 263,768 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 129.4% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 400,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 225,649 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 345,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,465,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 0.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial-stage drug-device company. The Company develops drugs for patients with ear, nose and throat (ENT) conditions. The Company has developed a drug releasing bioabsorbable implant technology that enables targeted and sustained release of therapeutic agents. This targeted drug delivery technology is designed to allow ENT physicians to manage patient care.

