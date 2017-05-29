Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) Receiving Very Favorable Media Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Headlines about Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) have trended very positive on Monday, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Interpublic Group of Companies earned a media sentiment score of 0.55 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 41 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Several research firms have weighed in on IPG. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $29.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) opened at 24.69 on Monday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average is $23.99. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post $1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, SVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $947,088.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $290,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 714,028 shares of company stock worth $17,380,091. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc is a global advertising and marketing services company. The Company specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates in two segments: Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

