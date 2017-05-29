Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ICP. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 655 ($8.52) price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 830 ($10.80) price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.06) price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc in a report on Friday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 731.71 ($9.52).

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) opened at 897.880310 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 786.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 718.56. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 2.62 billion. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 445.30 and a 12 month high of GBX 940.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19.50 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Intermediate Capital Group plc’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Intermediate Capital Group plc Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a specialist asset manager. The Company is the fund management company (FMC) and the investment company (IC). Its funds invest across four asset categories, providing finance for corporate investments, including private debt and minority equity; capital market investments of public and private debt; real assets, principally real estate debt, and private equity secondaries funds.

